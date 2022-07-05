Kanawha County Schools’ summer academy ends with 2,500 students completing work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools officials are calling this year’s summer academy a success after 2,500 students completed courses during the multi-week session.

The school system offered the academy as a free resource to all students with a focus on addressing learning gaps between peers. The program also included activities like field trips to Kanawha State Forest and the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences.

George Aulenbacher, the school system’s assistant superintendent of high schools and career-tech centers, said most of the students were enrolled in elementary schools. He noted an increase in high school students participating in the courses.

“We did do an in-person option this year in June for our kids, especially our ninth graders,” he said.

Aulenbacher said he is not sure if the school system will offer the program next summer; the academy’s operations are supported by federal funding.

“If it’s a much lesser budget, that we have to plan appropriately,” he said.