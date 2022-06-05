Kanawha County Schools summer academy begins on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is set to begin its summer academy for students on Monday.

Dr. George Aulenbacher, the Assistant Superintendent of HS/Career Tech Centers for Kanawha County Schools (KCS) told 580-WCHS that around 2,100 students, grades k-12, are signed up for the second-year academy that runs until June 29.

In 2021, 1,700 students signed up for the academy with around 1,200 kids finishing the program. Aulenbacher said more students are signed up in year two based on the school system having time to promote it and normalcy with school without COVID restrictions.

“We’re excited about it. It’s a great opportunity for our kids in Kanawha County,” Aulenbacher said.

The academy is free to all students and will focus on addressing learning gaps along with providing students with fun enrichment activities such as ice cream and field trips to Kanawha State Forest, bowling alleys and the Clay Center.

Students will be provided with transportation along with breakfast and lunch.

Aulenbacher said there will be nine elementary locations for the academy with neighborhoods feeding into one place, two middle school locations (Dupont and Ben Franklin Career Center) and each high school will host its own academy.

He added that each high school will have two graduation and credit recovery coaches on hand.

“It’s an 8 to 2 school day but each elementary school, middle school and high school have the flexibility available to create a schedule based on the needs of the students that are there,” Aulenbacher said.

“High schools are different because we focus on kids who are deficient in credits there. Middle and elementary schools, anybody can sign up for it.”

The academy started after the school system received federal funding. Aulenbacher said KCS will review funding before deciding on the third year.

Additional information about KCS 2022 Summer Academy is available HERE.