Kanawha County Schools’ students excited for another school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first day of school and weeks ahead can bring mixed feelings for kids as their summer ends but they get to see friends every day.

Students in the Kanawha County School system get back into the classrooms Monday.

Bryson, an incoming fourth-grader at Richmond Elementary in South Charleston told 580-WCHS that he is excited.

“I’m ready to see all my friends and meet my new teacher,” he said.

Bryson was in attendance at last week’s Backpack Attack by 98.7 The Beat, the sister station of 580-WCHS. He said after the event he’s geared up to go.

“I got some crayons, paper, a backpack, and other supplies,” Bryson said.

Phoenix Lowe, an incoming 11th grader at George Washington High School in Charleston may not need as much paper. He said he’s looking forward to his pastry class because he wants to become a pastry chef.

“I am also looking forward to English class,” he said.

What is Lowe looking forward to the most about the new school year?

“Definitely looking forward to seeing friends. My other favorite part is the opportunities it gives you,” he said.

The last day for students in Kanawha County in the 2022-23 school year is May 25.