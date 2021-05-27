Kanawha County schools set to enjoy last day of COVID school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams has been through a lot of ‘last days’ of school but he said Friday might be one of the most looked forward to by not only himself but many others.

It brings to a close the year impacted by COVID-19. Williams said there’s really no other school year he can compare it to.

“You know the last few years we’ve had floods, a water crisis and teacher strikes but this has been unlike anything we’ve every gone through,” Williams said. “Everyone has worked extremely hard. I’m so proud of all of our staff, students and parents.”

The last nine months have had a little bit of everything including efforts to maintain social distancing, the wearing of masks, closing schools because of contact tracing, teachers teaching both in-person and online. Williams said at least the last few months have been more normal.

“It’s been an interesting year, an exciting year, but we’ve tried to keep things as normal as we could. We hope next year will be even more normal,” Williams said.

Kanawha County will not offer online instruction next school year. Some students will be enrolled in the virtual program that’s been around for a few years but the program limits participants.

Gov. Jim Justice decided to close down schools for a few weeks at the end of last calendar year because of a spike in cases. Kanawha County was one of the first districts to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 19. Williams said he doesn’t regret the decision.

“Our kids needed a return to normalcy,” he said Thursday. “They needed to be with their friends. They needed to be with teachers. That’s their life. That’s what they are used to and that’s what we needed to get back to.”

Williams said the system’s Summer Academy, which has an enrollment of 1875 students, will be very important this year. It begins on June 7 and will run in most cases for the entire month of June. The middle school program will include enrichment and remediation instruction in Math, English, Science and Social Studies. The high school program will include credit recovery opportunities.

Williams said the academy will also get kids back into a school building who may have been at home this past school year.

“Next year we’re going to have middle schools that are going to have 6th and 7th graders who may not have ever been in the building and in high school we’re going to have 9th and 10th graders who have never been in the building,” he said.

Williams said despite the challenges of the school year he expects Friday’s last day of classes to be a celebration like most last days.

“Everyone always looks forward to the last day of school just like we always look forward to the first day of school. It’s just a right of passage. Kids are going on to the next level and it’s exciting for everyone,” he said.