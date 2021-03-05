Kanawha County Schools seeking feedback on Summer Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is giving parents the weekend to fill out an online form on the school system’s Summer Academy.

The school system is interested in getting feedback about the program, which will go between June 7 and July 1 for all students. The program will include various school activities as the school system looks to close learning gaps caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

George Aulenbacher, the school system’s assistant superintendent of high schools and career and technical education, told WCHS-AM around 2,500 parents have completed the Summer Academy survey, in which half are interested in the program.

“This school year has been unique for all of us,” he said. “We’re just trying to create something for our kids to get back in, to have a good experience, to look at those gaps — especially in math and English — and really addressing those content standards.”

Arts and career courses will also be offered through the program.

Aulenbacher said the program is not designed as punishment for students but rather as helping individuals in coursework.

Parents can complete the survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdvwPJJ8znIXBqbfC448stETCx8yJQ8lfRZ70CpLXBDqjajFQ/viewform.