Kanawha County Schools robotics, drone programs set to compete nationally

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of students in Kanawha County Schools’ robotics and drone programs will be competing on the national stage in May as the popularity of the activities continue to grow.

Eight Kanawha County (KCS) robotics teams qualified recently for the VEX Robotics World Championship to be held in Dallas, TX in May.

The teams qualifying for the VEX Robotics World Championship following state championship wins in recent weeks are as follows:

— Riverside High – Nemesis – won the Innovate Award at States

— Sissonville High – Thunder Chickens

— Sissonville Middle – Duck Dimension – won the Excellence Award/Tournament Champion at States

— Sissonville Middle – Ichiban Robotto – won the Innovate Award at States

— DuPont Middle – Circuit Breakers – won the Think Award at States

— DuPont Middle – Freedom Robots

— Cedar Grove Elementary – Bot Squad ‘B’ won the Design Award at States

— Point Harmony Elementary – Champs

Five of the teams going to Worlds are all-girl teams, including the State Champion Sissonville Middle team ‘Duck Dimension,’ KCS said in a release. Kanawha County Schools led all West Virginia counties in their performance at States in World Championship invitations (8), total awards won (7), total number of individual teams who won awards (6) and total number of schools who had teams win awards (5).

Cody Clay, the KCS robotics coordinator spoke to 580-WCHS about the programs and why he believes they are crucial for the student.

Clay described the VEX IQ competition, which is the elementary version of robotics. He said all students begin in August and create robotic designs and iterations to compete all school year.

“In VEX IQ, they have to find ways to maneuver game objects away from certain areas, corrals, and into scoring goal areas — there’s a low scoring area and a high scoring area,” Clay said.

Clay said how popular the programs are becoming in each school in the county, saying Capital, Riverside and South Charleston high schools all have 50 students interested in signing up every year.

The WVSSAC has recognized robotics as a sanctioned activity in the state. The body is set to host its VEX competition May 16 in Fairmont, Clay said.

He said students work their way up a ladder from elementary to middle and high school competition. All of this builds into earning certifications and skills at a county career tech center.

“They come out of this as skilled employees with certifications that can go right into our regional workforce, be highly skilled and sought out individuals,” Clay said.

In addition to VEX Robotics, six KCS teams also qualified for the REC Foundation Aerial Drones Competition World Championship, also happening as part of the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, TX in May.

KCS teams qualifying for Worlds in drones are:

RHS Team 1 – Riverside High School

RHS Team 2 – Riverside High School

Carver Monarchs A – Carver Career Center

Carver Monarchs B – Carver Career Center

Hayes Hornets – Hayes Middle School

Robo BeeGees – Hayes Middle School

Qualifying schools will be fundraising for their trips to Dallas and KCS is asking anyone interested in donating to call the individual school.

Clay said both the drone and robotics programs and these competitions give students skilled in math and science a venue to shine like athletes.

“A football star can catch a pass and score a touchdown, a basketball player can shoot 3s and score 40 points a game but a mathematical or science skilled student may not have the ability to outwardly express how good they are. But this is an opportunity to do that,” Clay said.