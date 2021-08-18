Kanawha County Schools requiring face masks for everyone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Face masks will be required in Kanawha County Schools for all students and staff starting Friday.

Officials announced the policy on Wednesday amid increasing coronavirus cases in Kanawha County and West Virginia. The policy will affect everyone regardless of their vaccination status.

The Kanawha County Board of Education previously approved a policy requiring facial coverings for all elementary school students and staff with facial coverings optional in middle and high schools.

School visitors must also wear a mask at all times within buildings.

Athletic and extracurricular activities may continue maskless if outside. Social distancing and small groups are encouraged to reduce possible virus spread.