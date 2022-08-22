Kanawha County Schools part of pilot program for GreenPower’s electric school buses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Kanawha County Schools is one of three school districts in the state as part of a pilot program for electric school buses from GreenPower Motor Company, school board officials recently heard additional details about the launch.

Kanawha joins Cabell and Mercer county school districts as the first three in the state to have the company’s Type D electric school bus – BEAST. Both the Type D and Type A school bus (Nano BEAST) will be manufactured out of the company’s South Charleston manufacturing facility when it opens on Aug. 30.

Mark Nestlen with GreenPower told board members that West Virginia is a ‘great place’ for the pilot of buses because it tests the ranges of the vehicle. He said Brett Fraley with Kanawha County School will manage the program in the county which will last six weeks.

“He (Fraley) is going to put it through its paces. So we will have great data that shows us what the ranges of those vehicles are, how the terrain of West Virginia impacts that range and what we can do to assist in making the deployment of buses better,” Nestlen said.

The first set of cabs and chassis for GreenPower’s production facility in South Charleston was delivered in July. Gov. Jim Justice and State Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael have worked to develop the pilot program for with GreenPower and the school districts.

The zero-emission bus will charge from the South Charleston facility, Nestlen said. He added it takes the bus around two hours to charge with the latest infrastructure but predicted the pilot bus in South Charleston would take an overnight charge to get it to a full battery.

The Board is hearing from Mark Nestlen with GreenPower, the new electric bus company in South Charleston. KCS will be one of the first 3 districts in the state to pilot an electric bus and see how it performs in WV. — Kanawha County (@KCBOE) August 18, 2022

Nestlen said grants can be awarded to school districts for the best-charging stations and the stations range anywhere from $2,500 to $25,000. One school district in every state will receive a grant in October.

Nestlen noted that the overall maintenance cost reduction from going from a gas/diesel powered bus to electric is in the range of 80%.

“It’s a great opportunity for our children’s health in the school district, it’s a great opportunity for the economic development in West Virginia, it’s a great opportunity for jobs in West Virginia,” Nestlen said.