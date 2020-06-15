Kanawha County Schools opens reopening form for public consideration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is asking the public about how students should re-enter the classroom as state education leaders continue discussions on the same topic.

The school system opened its community input form on Monday about the fall semester and the possibilities for teaching.

The West Virginia Department of Education presented three scenarios regarding student activities in the fall during its meeting last Wednesday: having elementary school students be in classrooms four days a week with the fifth day dedicated to cleaning; blending in-person and online class sessions throughout the fall semester; and not having in-person classes.

“It’s really going to be up to the counties to chart how they’re going to move forward,” said Briana Warner, Kanawha County Schools’ communications director.

Warner said anyone can submit a form as reopening is a “community initiative no matter what.”

“So much of what we do in education is community-focused anyway, and certainly in this time of coronavirus and these certain challenges that we’re facing, we want to hear from everyone,” she said.

There is not a timeline for how long the form is open for submissions, but Warner recommended people submit their forms “as quickly as possible.”

The form is available at https://kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/news/latest_news/fall_re-_entry_community_input.