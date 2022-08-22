Kanawha County Schools nearing end of multiple air conditioning projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are finalizing work on several air conditioning projects involving Kanawha County Schools as the school year gets underway.

Superintendent Tom Williams provided an update on the efforts during last week’s Kanawha County Board of Education meeting, noting multiple projects are “85 to 90% complete.”

“We’re doing some tinkering at George Washington [High School], Capital [High School]. We’re doing some tinkering to make sure everything is the way it’s supposed to be because they’re brand new units,” he said. “We want to make sure everything is online.”

Officials are planning to replace the South Charleston High School system in the future. The system was installed in the 1980s.

“The equipment will be ordered this year, and they should begin work toward the end of the year,” Williams said.

Williams noted the school system is tending to multiple systems throughout the county. Crews are waiting on a part to repair a section of Edgewood Elementary School system, while the Mary Ingles Elementary School’s kitchen unit is in poor condition. Three rooms at East Bank Elementary School are too cold.

Crews have also worked on installing new roofs at multiple institutions. Williams said the wet conditions have created slight delays in completing the projects.

“Our roofers have been working pretty much non-stop to get those things caught up,” he said. “We just continue on like we always have.”

Kanawha County students begin the school year Monday.