Kanawha County Schools moves remote ‘spring break’ schedule to in-person learning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those people associated with Kanawha County Schools will have to adjust any plans they had for a remote ‘spring break.’

The school system has announced that through a direction by the West Virginia Department of Education, the scheduled non-traditional instruction days for a spring break where students and teachers would work remotely March 8-12 is now regular instructional days.

The order comes as the state school board unanimously passed a motion on January 14 that prevented county school systems from opting for remote learning after Jan. 19 even if a county was red on the COVID-19 alert map.

In Kanawha County, those students who’ve selected in-person learning for the spring semester will attend in person March 8-12. Dinah Adkins, the Co-President of Kanawha County Education Association under the WVEA told 580-WCHS it’s difficult to understand why the state department is not carrying through with what it approved in the beginning.

“This is what teachers were planning for and scheduling for. I understand we have to have the 180 days of instruction but the state department approved the calendar originally,” Adkins said.

During that January meeting with the state school board’s decision, the state school superintendent Clayton Burch described remote learning as an emergency strategy rather than an ideal educational process.

“Children fall off the grid,” Burch said. “In many cases, remote learning cannot be in the same sentence as ‘education'”

Adkins said there have been success stories with remote learning. She said a week of remote instruction would follow the original schedule and not have a drop-off in the quality of learning.

“Even though there have been days when students have not been in an actual school building, school has been in session and going on. Students have been learning and remote teaching has been working for many students,” Adkins.

Adkins added that there are concerns with many in her organization over attendance during the week of March 8-12 now. Teachers, staff and students have already scheduled a medical appointment, procedure, or even vacation during this time.

Principals have been asked to work with families and staff to the greatest extent possible on schedule issues.

“If the remote days were allowed as originally scheduled, teachers can carry on with those plans. Right now, substitutes are not available. Right now, many of the substitutes have not received the vaccination and are therefore hesitant to go into the classroom,” she said.

Kanawha County Schools said in the announcement, “Our in-person students have been out of school more days than they have been in school this school year and we have seen this negatively affect many students academically, socially and emotionally. In order to best help our students return to a normal routine, it is vital that we meet in person as much as possible.

“We realize that some may have already scheduled appointments or made plans in good faith and we’ve encouraged all schools to work with individuals. We believe that this decision is doing what is best for our students. A question-and-answer news article will be available on our website soon. Thank you.”

Kanawha County Schools Q & A about the announcement

Adkins said of the whole school year, “I think Kanawha County has done as well as they could do under the circumstances. I don’t agree we haven’t been allowed to be remote when board members felt it would have been the safest way to deliver instruction.

“I think the county as a whole has tried to do a really good job and has been concerned about the employees.”

Kanawha County Schools returned to 5-day in-person learning weeks on Monday for the 54% of students who enrolled in that model.