Kanawha County Schools message for parents

10-3-20

On Saturday evening’s WV Department of Education School Re-Entry Map, Kanawha County is gold.

For students/parents/guardians who selected in person learning or eLearning for their students, for this week everyone will be on a blended schedule. Please look for specific information from your school, but this means that students with last names A-L attend on Monday and Tuesday and are eLearning Wednesday through Friday. For students with last names M-Z, you will be eLearning Monday through Wednesday and will attend in person on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is a cleaning day for everyone with all students doing eLearning. If sibling groups have different last names, parents can work with the school to arrange for them to attend on the same days.

eLearning students will log in to Schoology on their blended schedule days for these initial back-to-school weeks. This is to keep consistent academic pacing. We’ll send further information after the end of the first week.

Extracurricular activities are permitted in-county this week (with schools from the same county). Kanawha County middle and high schools have a schedule ready that will be shared with students and parents through their schools or teams.

Meals

Meals will continue to be distributed via bus delivery to all regular bus stops. Deliveries will begin every day at 11 a.m. along normal bus routes. Your bus garage may be able to give a more exact stop time. Those numbers can be found on our website at: https://kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/district/departments/bus_terminals.

This is available to ALL KCS students. For students who selected in person – on your days in school under the blended schedule, you will receive your breakfast and lunch at school. On days that you’re eLearning, you will pick up daily meals at the bus stop.

Bus WiFi

There will continue to be some WiFi buses out in communities in addition to all of our school parking lots and state Kids Connect sites. You can find Kids Connect sites linked from our website and look for information from your school on bus WiFi.

Here to Help

If you have questions, please reach out to your school administrators or to questions@mail.kana.k12.wv.us. Our teachers and schools are ready to get started with in person learning. We are here to help.

Please remember that masks or face coverings are required for all students and staff.You can bring one from home or one will be provided to each student when they arrive at school or on the bus. Please be sure to review the Re-Entry tab on our website for additional helpful information, including our “Should I Come to School” monitoring information. We continue to ask all staff and students who have been exposed to COVID or who are experiencing symptoms to stay home.

We look forward to seeing some of our students on Monday and Tuesday, and another group on Thursday and Friday!

Thank you.