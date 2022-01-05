Kanawha County Schools looks to fill vacancies as new semester begins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is looking to fill a variety of positions as the new semester gets underway.

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Kanawha County Schools (KCS) said, “KCS is still hiring for a variety of critically needed positions, including but not limited to: teachers, substitute teachers, aides, substitute custodians, substitute cooks, Third Base assistants and more. ”

Ronald Pauley, Kanawha County Schools Executive Director of Human Resources told 580-WCHS that vacancies are occurring more often right now due to COVID-19 pulling individuals out of the classroom. He said the pandemic is also pulling individuals from colleges and universities and a steady workforce is declining.

“We’re looking for qualified candidates that are educated or hold the actual endorsement for the classroom that is being posted,” Pauley said.

Pauley said he’s spoken with neighboring school systems who are experiencing the same issues.

“When I’ve spoken with other counties, they are experiencing the same types of shortages we are experiencing,” he said.

KCS is still hiring for a variety of critically needed positions, including but not limited to: teachers, substitute teachers, aides, substitute custodians, substitute cooks, Third Base assistants and more. Visit https://t.co/wHJ8GRcdpI for more info! pic.twitter.com/iCtnwqBQZk — Kanawha County (@KCBOE) January 4, 2022

Pauley said KCS is also looking for qualified substitutes. A person can be a substitute teacher with a bachelor’s degree and 2.5 GPA, along with the passage of an online training course.

In August, KCS announced it had between 150 and 200 new positions open in addition to its normal positions, thanks to federal funding through COVID-19 aid.

Interested applications can apply through the KCS website or by calling 304-348-7753, ext. 110.