Kanawha County Schools looks forward to ‘normal’ fall year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools plans to return to five-day-a-week in-person learning in the fall, Assistant Superintendent George Aulenbacher confirmed on Monday’s 580-LIVE.

Aulenbacher said the school system is anticipating a ‘normal school year’ where virtual learning will be very limited to 750 students and the other 25,000 will be in-person learning.

“Our expectation is all students will be in the buildings starting on August 9. That’s elementary, middle, and high schools. We are just trying to get back to some level of normal,” Aulenbacher said.

The past school year the school system, like all others around the state, has adjusted the school calendar and learning methods multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aulenbacher said educators and students embraced online learning but nothing beats in-person experience

“Our teachers have embraced e-learning, working with those kids and get them where they need to be in order to be successful. I will say though, we are all advocates for having kids in the classroom and having that face-to-face learning,” he said.

Aulenbacher was complimentary to the school nurses and school leadership across the county for handling the pandemic and current vaccination efforts.

“Everybody across the board, our school nurses and everybody has done a really good job during this pandemic. It’s an example of how we can come together as a community and just work through things.”

Seniors at county schools will be graduating next week beginning Monday. All eight schools will have ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, one year removed from seniors graduating in mostly outdoor venues for the first time.

Herbert Hoover High School will hold graduation ceremonies at 2 p.m. Monday, followed by Capital High School at 7 p.m. There is no limit to the number of family members a student can have there.

“We’re all going to be at the Coliseum this year. That’s the biggest change. All the dates will remain the same. All the high schools will be graduating at the Coliseum so we can practice the social distancing and the safety protocols.”