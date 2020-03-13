Kanawha County Schools, library system announce coronavirus plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools and the Kanawha County Public Library system announced Friday its plans for addressing the coronavirus.

Gov. Jim Justice announced schools across the state will be closed until further notice as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.

Kanawha County Schools staff are required to report to work on Monday. Staff members who visited a Level 3 country over spring break or were on a cruise ship are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days

Teachers will post work for students through Schoology, Remind, Class Dojo or similar methods to contact parents.

Parents will be allowed to pick up iPads and other technology for students. Elementary school principals will be at their facilities from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday. If middle and high school students do not have an iPad, parents are asked to contact the technology department at 304-348-6116.

The county’s eight high schools will serve as food preparation sites for bagged lunches. Buses will transport meals to feeder elementary and middle school institutions. The meal program will begin Monday.

The Kanawha County Public Library system will continue operating under normal hours, although staff members will implement enhanced cleaning procedures at all branches.

Costumes, soft-sided toys, puzzles and board games have been removed. Seating and public computers are being reorganized to allow more social distancing.