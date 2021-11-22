Kanawha County Schools launches new app, texting feature for families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools has launched a new mobile app and texting feature in an effort to enhance communication among parents and family members of students.

Briana Warner, communications director for KCS, said the app, launched this month, provides families with around-the-clock access to calendars, lunch menus, staff directories, calendars, important web pages and more.

“It’s just easy access to those things that you may interact with frequently,” Warner said. “There is also an icon for transportation that will take you to some of our bus terminal phone numbers in case you need to make a call.”

The app is free for Apple and Android users by searching “Kanawha County Schools.” It was developed in partnership with Intrado Corporation, the provider of SchoolMessenger Communicate which already hosts the district’s call out messages.

All district notifications are now in one place, so users can go back and see what they may have missed.

Warner said many students and families are accessing information through their phones and that it just made sense to provide more ways to stay connected to the district.

Almost everyone had a smartphone of some type, so we really just wanted to add some features that will make things easier,” she said.

The school district is also adding a text messaging capability to SchoolMessenger, which already provides phone calls and emails to families. Warner said texts will only be sent to those who agree to opt-in.

Both the app and text features are optional.

New information feeds will continue to be made available in the app over the school year.