Kanawha County Schools is now hiring with federal funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the first day of school around the corner, Kanawha County Schools remains hiring for numerous positions as part of federal funding.

Kanawha County Schools tweeted recently it has between 150 and 200 new positions open in addition to its normal positions, “thanks to ESSERF funding.”

ESSERF stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Congress set aside approximately $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for ESSERF.

“We are looking for counselors, regular teachers, custodians, aides, cooks, we are also looking for non-certified substitutes,” Ronald Pauley, Kanawha County Schools Executive Director of HR said.

Pauley added that the ESSERF funded positions are at least one year but some could be up to three years. He said there are dozens of regular positions still open as well.

He also said it’s easy to apply.

“You go to our main website, the Kanawha County Schools website. Click on the employment link and log in. You can select the job you’re interested in and easily apply.”

Contact the board office for more questions by calling 304-348-7753, ext. 110.

Kanawha County Schools begins classes on Mon. Aug., 9.