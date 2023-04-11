Kanawha County Schools holds job fair for high school students with disabilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Special needs students in Kanawha County are speaking with employers about job opportunities ahead of high school graduation.

Kanawha County Schools’ Office of Exceptional Students held its 2nd annual KCS Transition and Job Fair Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The event drew in high school juniors and seniors with disabilities, their caregivers, job placement and college representatives, along with employers from across the Kanawha Valley.

One of those employers is the Kanawha County school system. Angel Kennedy, event organizer and lead educator at KCS’ Parent Community Resource Center, said they have a number of job openings that don’t require a college degree.

“I think a lot of our students don’t realize that we have a job shortage,” Kennedy said. “We need cooks, custodians, teacher’s aides, bus drivers, secretaries, anything that they can go right to work and have benefits, good paying jobs and they don’t need a whole lot of extra training for that.”

A Sissonville High School student who has a learning disability told 580-WCHS she’s interested in becoming a teacher’s aide.

“More of a teaching job than anything,” she said. “Education is where I’m leaning towards.”

The job fair included smaller groups of students who were able to speak in-person with employers. The student said it made her feel more comfortable to ask the right questions.

“I get to be face-to-face and they talk to me rather than over the computer, filling out stuff online. I like being with the people and talking to them,” she said.

Kennedy said sometimes students with disabilities can feel overwhelmed at larger job fairs that take place at their schools.

“When they come here, they get to talk to those people. They get to tell them what their issues are. They get to say the things that they may not say at their school. It’s just more individualized,” Kennedy said.

Every special needs student is different, Kennedy said.

“We have the students who are ready to go to work,” she said. “And then we also have our more severe students who won’t be living independently.”

Workshops at Tuesday’s event included a “Ride KRT” simulation, mock interviews and resume building, along with resources for parents and caregivers.

Representatives with BridgeValley Community and Technical College, West Virginia State University, Marshall University, West Virginia Junior College and the Ben Franklin Career Center were on hand.

The following employers were there looking for fill jobs: City of Charleston, Kanawha County Schools, Local Unions, Goodwill Industries, Thomas Health and the West Virginia Department of Corrections.