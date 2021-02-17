Kanawha County Schools holds FAFSA Fair

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A fair dedicated to helping high school seniors in Kanawha County file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) was held Wednesday.

Around one dozen booths of college and counselors were set up inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Kanawha County Schools’ seniors and guardians of seniors were invited to attend and have a confidential conference with a college financial aid advisor.

Jon Duffy, Kanawha County Schools Director of Counseling and Testing told 580-WCHS that the fair was planned for seniors to catch up during this COVID-19 pandemic-laden year.

“Unfortunately the number of seniors who have filed their FAFSA up to this point, are down nationwide, statewide and here in Kanawha County,” Duffy said.

He harped on the importance of the FAFSA, stating it is required for all college/university post-secondary programs. It’s also required to receive the Promise Scholarship.

Colleges represented at the fair included local partners in Bridge Valley, Concord, Marshall, West Virginia State, and Charleston. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission was also in attendance.

Tavian Oliver and John Smith, both seniors at Carver Career Center, both were interested in Concord.

“I’m here to sign up for Concord, fill out the FAFSA and try to go somewhere,” Smith said.

Oliver said the event ends his wild senior year, “It’s been crazy. I have been in and out, in and out. It’s been lackluster. I have not been in a classroom that much,” he said.