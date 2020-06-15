Kanawha County Schools holding graduation ceremonies at Laidley Field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools will hold eight high school graduation ceremonies next week for the class of 2020, with each event taking place at Laidley Field.

Ceremonies will be held Tuesday through Friday with two high schools holding events each day:

— Tuesday: Herbert Hoover High School (10 a.m.) and Capital High School (7:30 p.m.).

— Wednesday: George Washington High School (10 a.m.) and St. Albans High School (7:30 p.m.).

— Thursday: Sissonville High School (10 a.m.) and Riverside High School (7 p.m.).

— Friday: Nitro High School (10 a.m.) and South Charleston High School (7 p.m.).

Events will only be postponed if there is extreme weather. Saturday will be used as a make-up day if needed.

The school system is working with Laidley Field to develop a safe environment for students that are graduating. Only immediate family members are being asked to attend. The south side bleachers will be used for family seating.

WCHS-TV will stream each graduation ceremony on STIRR, its app and at https://www.wchstv.com.