Kanawha County Schools drops mandatory mask policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Masks in Kanawha County schools are now optional, the school system announced on Tuesday.

Kanawha County Schools (KCS) stated on its website, “Effective Feb. 15th, Kanawha County Schools moved its mask guidance from mandatory to optional. This means that mask usage in buildings and on the bus will be optional for both students and staff.

The school system stated on its website the decision was made “as Kanawha County and KCS positive case numbers are going down after the increase during the winter holidays.”

On Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed 451 active COVID-19 cases in the county, down 41 from Monday. On Jan. 23, active cases in Kanawha County were above 2,700, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) dashboard.

KCS lists 269 active COVID-19 cases across its 64 schools in the county, as of Tuesday.

Please find an important KCS mask/COVID-19 update on our website at: https://t.co/oiFigBJRFR. — Kanawha County (@KCBOE) February 15, 2022

KCS stated schools will still have masks available to anyone who wants one. The school system will still participate in daily and weekly reporting of positive cases “so that parents and staff know current conditions in their schools.”

“We will still talk daily and as often as needed with the KCHD about special cases and any concerning trends in classrooms or schools,” KCS further stated on its website.

“With this transition, it is more important than ever before to please monitor symptoms daily and do not come to work or school if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.”

KCS stated that If a student or staff member does test positive, regardless of masking or vaccination, they should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others.

“As always, we will continue to monitor cases and mask guidance through the coming weeks and months,” KCS stated on its website.