Kanawha County schools down in enrollment, up in proficiency rates for school year 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education was presented with educational numbers from the previous school year for Kanawha County schools including test results, enrollment and graduation rates.

The board met Monday afternoon and heard from John Duffy, Kanawha County Schools Director of Counseling and Testing. Duffy said despite a declining enrollment in the county, test scores are on a positive trend to pre-pandemic levels.

Kanawha County student enrollment is declining by an estimated 428 students annually since 2019, according to Duffy. Proficiency rates for the 2023 school year showed a 6% improvement in math and a 4% improvement in English-language arts (ELA) since 2021.

“We’re not quite to those pre-pandemic proficiency rates, but we are certainly headed in the right direction,” Duffy told members of the board.

Enrollment in KCS was was at 25,686 in 2018-2019 but has since dropped down to 23,974 in 2022-2023.

Duffy said that SAT School Day 2023 results were strong and that five of the eight county high schools scored above the state average on total mean score. Also, the mean score for ELA was 1 point below the national average.

The Highest ELA proficiency on the 2023 WVGSA was in grade 11 at 59%. Grade 6 was at 44% and grade 8 came in at 43%.

For math, the highest proficiency on the 2023 WVGSA was in grades 3 and 4 at 46%.

Duffy said KCS college-going rate was back up in 2022 after falling below 50%. Last year, the college-going rate was at 51.9%, exceeding the state rate by 5.5%. The 2024 goal for Kanawha County is 60%.

The KCS 2022 4-year graduation rate was 88.09%, according to Duffy.