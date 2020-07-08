Kanawha County Schools continues to work on reopening plans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Gov. Jim Justice said the target date for schools to begin in the fall across the state is September 8, Kanawha County Schools is continuing to work on its reopening plan.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the school district said it will continue to develop plans under the guidance but the situation with COVID-19 is fluid.

“We are working as quickly as possible to get info to you. Our goal is to have students back in school, but we are working on plans for every scenario,” the school system said in a tweet.

Kanawha County Schools had put out a survey asking for input from employees, students, parents and community members on how to reopen.

“Thank you to all of those who filled out the online community input form related to re-entry,” a tweet said. “These opinions and ideas are very helpful during this time. In addition, the WVDE will send us submissions from Kanawha County to their state re-entry surveys.

“We hear your voices & we are working as quickly as possible to release additional details so that you can plan for the new school year. Our goal at this time is to provide details for our KCS community in the next two weeks.”