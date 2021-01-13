Kanawha County Schools board votes to remain remote until February 8

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s largest school district, Kanawha County Schools (KCS), joins a list of school systems around the state that have opted out of beginning 5-day in-person learning next week.

On Wednesday, the board of education voted 5-0 to extend remote learning in Kanawha County until February 8. The decision is pending the West Virginia Department of Education Board approval of the ability for counties to go remote. According to KCS, if the State Board rescinds the option to go all remote, KCS will be blended until February 8th.

The school district said in a tweet that by February 8, all KCS employees who want the vaccine should be vaccinated once and many will have received the second dose.

Gov. Jim Justice has been pushing for a return to 5-day in-person learning around the state beginning January 19.