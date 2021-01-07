Kanawha County Schools begins vaccination process for employees

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of Kanawha County Schools employees have now been vaccinated from COVID-19, just days before the school system plans to return to 5-day in-person instruction.

Employees 50 years of age and older lined up at South Charleston High School and Capital High School Thursday to receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in an event hosted by the school system and West Virginia Joint Interagency Taskforce.

“I’m still a little scared of the immunization but I am more scared of the virus. I am doing what I needed to do,” Taunia Harper, the Attendance Clerk at Hayes Middle School in St. Albans told 580-WCHS.

Harper, who attended the event at South Charleston High School, was one of 900 employees that signed up for the event at split locations. Many employees said the process was smooth and shot was painless.

She said herself and many employees cannot afford to miss the vaccination because she does not want to miss work for being sick or exposed to the virus.

Harper added she is hesitant about Kanawha County Schools’ plan to move forward with the 5-day in-person learning plan. Gov. Jim Justice ordered all elementary and middle schools in the state be allowed to return January 19, regardless of a county’s status on the COVID-19 alert map.

Kanawha County has been in the red, the color meant for the highest designation of virus spread, or hovering around red for several weeks.

“I don’t think we will be able to social distance enough for kids to be back every day. I really wish they would do something like split the alphabet and do Monday, Wednesday Fridays and Tuesday, Thursdays,” Harper said.

She admitted that the virtual and e-learning for students has not gone well, including with her own children that are students in Kanawha County. She said these are tough calls to make on what to do with learning.

“If you’ve got a child who is self-motivated and can do it without supervision, great. If you have children like mine who are not self-motivated and need someone right there to keep them on task and motivated, it is hard,” Harper said.

The employees vaccinated Thursday, who signed up weeks ago, will need a second dose in one month, a school system spokesperson said.

There will be future events for other employees announced at a later time. Kanawha County Schools has around 3,800 employees.