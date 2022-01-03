Kanawha County Schools begins spring semester of navigation through pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is making sure it covers all bases with COVID-19 safety for students and staff as school bells rang Monday to begin the spring semester.

The school system KCS, in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and AppLabs of WV, held a walk-in testing event Sunday at Riverside HS, South Charleston HS and St. Albans HS for anyone associated with KCS where a few hundred tests were administered.

There will also be a second walk-in testing event Saturday, Jan. 8 at the same locations from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Testing is free and optional.

“We would capture people who were exposed at Christmas during yesterday’s event (Sunday) and then next weekend we are doing one. We hope to capture people who may have been exposed at New Year’s,” Williams told 580-WCHS of the event.

According to the school system, rapid (antigen) tests were used at the event Sunday. 375 rapid tests were completed across the three sites.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state following the Christmas holiday. On Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed over 15,000 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, the highest number of active cases since late September.

KCS’ COVID-19 tracking page lists three active cases since the new year began Saturday.

Masks remain mandatory for students in grades PreK-12 and all KCS staff, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also mandatory for all visitors to KCS buildings, the school system’s response page listed.

“All students will continue to wear a mask on the bus. This includes vaccinated and unvaccinated students, per a nationwide transportation Order due to the inability to social distance. If the student does not have a mask, they will be provided with one on the bus,” KCS response page stated.

The school system said it is following West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance on contact tracing and quarantine. That includes staff and students who test positive for the virus having to self-isolate for 5 days and may return on day 6 if symptoms are improving. A positive individual must wear a mask days 6-10.

WVDE also said universal mask policy schools do not have to quarantine students and staff who have been exposed if masks are worn at the point of exposure.

Williams said KCS will continue to follow the state’s guidance and has the intention to finish the school year traditionally.

“Obviously anything can happen to change those plans. This is something that is very fluid. Our goal is to have school every day and to have kids in class every day,” Williams said.