Kanawha County Schools begins ‘gold week’ with five schools on remote learning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five of Kanawha County’s 67 schools began the week with remote instruction due to COVID-19.

As Kanawha County Schools began its third week of the return to the in-person learning, the school system flipped to gold on Saturday’s COVID-19 alert map by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

After more than a month in the red and orange on the map, forcing the school system to be all remote, Dr. Tom Williams the superintendent told 580-WCHS that he believes the county is doing well given the circumstances of the pandemic and return to classrooms.

He said it all starts with transparency with students, teachers, staff, and parents.

KCS

“We put out information as we’ve received it. I think we have been very transparent. We have a site up that tells which schools and offices with Kanawha County Schools has cases and how many cases each place has,” Williams said.

Williams said George Washington High School, Edgewood Elementary School, Capital High School, Alum Creek Elementary School, and Hayes Middle school all worked remotely Monday.

George Washington and Hayes are expected to return to the classroom Tuesday with Edgewood Elementary School on Friday, Alum Creek Nov. 2nd, and Capital Nov. 4.

“They had multiple positive cases and the cases they had effected large numbers of kids,” Williams said of the long closure of Capital HS.

Edgewood, Alum Creek, and Capital, were out for part of last week due to related quarantines, according to Williams.

He said the school system will continue to work with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in making these decisions but ultimately it comes down to him.

He said every case and school is different and they will make the safest decision and continue to update all parties involved.

“I make the decisions to close the school. I talk to the health department to get their advice and consultation but the ultimate decision is mine,” Williams said.