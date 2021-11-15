Kanawha County schools awarded with $50,000 checks in ‘I Got Vaxxed’ campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two schools in Kanawha County have been awarded for vaccination rates among students and staff.

Gov. Jim Justice and his English bulldog Babydog surprised Mountaineer Montessori School in Charleston and Charleston Catholic High School with $50,000 checks as part of the ‘I Got Vaxxed’ campaign.

“It’s been such a long 18 months. To have this event is tremendous and we are thrilled,” Colleen Hoyer, Charleston Catholic HS principal told 580-WCHS Monday.

The ‘I Got Vaxxed’ competition was announced by Gov. Justice and the state Department of Education to encourage eligible school-aged children, faculty, and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 12 public and private schools – four elementary schools, four middle schools, and four high schools – with the largest percentage of eligible vaccinated staff and students each win $50,000 to use for activities or initiatives which will improve the student experience.

Hoyer told 580-WCHS the school has plans to use the funding for fun events.

“We have really limited what they’ve been able to do over the last year, trying to keep everyone safe and healthy. With these funds, we’ll be able to sponsor some fun events for them over the next year,” she said.

She said when it came down to it, the students stepped up during the pandemic.

“We learned that through the lockdown and pandemic how important school is and community is. It was the fact that our kids just wanted to be here, wanted to be together and wanted to be in school. They were ready to step up and do their part in order to make that happen,” Hoyer said.