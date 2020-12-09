Kanawha County Schools are moving to remote learning for next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All Kanawha County Schools are moving to remote learning next week.

The state’s largest school system making the announcement Wednesday evening that it will not hold in-person learning from Dec. 12-18, regardless of the West Virginia Department of Education map that comes out every Saturday.

Students are being asked to log in to Schoology daily to complete work. Teachers and school service personnel are to report to the school.

Meal deliveries will continue daily through the normal bus routes. It begins at 11 a.m.

The school system had just over half of its students sign up for in-person learning this fall semester.