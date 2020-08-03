Kanawha County Schools approves in-person plan for re-entry

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Students in Kanawha County will go back to the physical classroom next month under the county’s plan voted into place on Monday.

The board for the state’s largest school district unanimously approved an in-person plan for the school system re-entry that includes a staggered return September 8-11, blended learning model from September 14-25 and an in-person 5-day option beginning September 28, in addition to a Kanawha County Schools’ Schoology option and West Virginia Department of Education virtual option.

The staggered return includes grades first, third, sixth, eighth, and eleventh going to the classroom on September 8. Pre-K, second, fourth, seventh, and tenth grades return to the classroom on September 9 while kindergarten, fifth, ninth, and twelfth grades go to school on September 10. Students online learning through Schoology will take place on September 11.

The blended learning model for September 14 through September 25 includes in-person classes for two or three days a week and online classes for two or three days a week. Students would be divided on schedules based on alphabetical order.

Beginning on September 28, 5-day in-person classes would begin. Parents would also have the option of having their kid(s) learn online five days a week either through Schoology or virtual learning. That decision must be made by August 11.

Board members agreed that the plan selected gives them time to see how the students are doing in the first couple weeks of school and how the virus is spreading.

Gov. Jim Justice hinted at making a major announcement about schools on Wednesday. Schools are allowed to open on September 8 at the earliest under his current plans.

Teachers in Kanawha County will report to school every day unless Justice issues any orders.