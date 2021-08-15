Kanawha County Schools adjusting to school year, helping students recover from pandemic losses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Like other West Virginia school districts, test scores in the Kanawha County Schools system fell during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the state Department of Education, the district had proficiency rates of 43.1% in mathematics, 48.5% in reading and 34.9% in science at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 school year. The rates fell to 29.7%, 40.2% and 27% respectively in the 2020-2021 academic year.

“We have several things in place to help us with that over the next year or two,” Superintendent Tom Williams told WCHS-AM. “We’re not going to get everything back in a year. We have to get kids reacclimated to school, and we can’t just throw everything at them at once. We’ve got to make sure they’re OK, their social and emotion areas are OK, and then we can start focusing on getting some of their skills back.”

Kanawha County Schools began classes last Monday. Williams said families have faced challenges during the pandemic with varying results.

“Every family, I think, is handling the pandemic differently,” he said. “Some folks stayed inside and they felt that was best for them. Some folks did a little bit of both, and then some people didn’t really pay much attention to it at all, and then you have kids in all of those families. We have different levels of kids coming back to us, and we have to meet them where they are and take them to where they need to be.”

Williams said it may take years for some students to recover academic progress lost amid the pandemic.

“Some kids may be five months behind, some kids may not be behind at all, and some kids may be a year or so behind,” he said. “We try to find common ground and give enrichment to those who need it and remediation to those who need it, and move everyone forward.”

Face masks are required for all Kanawha County students and staff in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Facial coverings are optional for middle and high school students and employees.