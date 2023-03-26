Kanawha County Schools accepting applications for Summer Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For a third year, Kanawha County Schools will offer a comprehensive, in-person summer learning opportunity for all current students PreK-12, June 12 -30.

Summer Academy is free to all students and will be provided with transportation, breakfast and lunch. The Summer Academy will address learning gaps and provide students with fun enrichment activities.

Assistant Superintendent for High School Careers and Tech Centers for Kanawha County Schools, George Aulenbacher, said Summer Academy came about through COVID-19.

“It was really designed to get kids caught up when we had kids who had stayed home for a while either doing in person or half time at home,” he said.

Aulenbacher said KCS sees gaps in reading with elementary students.

“We do see gaps with our reading, we are concerned about that with our elementary students, so we are going to be doing a deeper dive into that,” he said.

Aulenbacher added that middle school students are having gaps in reading as well.

“In middle school, we are looking at the same gaps there again in reading and math, and then really exposing them to the current tech as well,” he said. “In middle schools, we offer them an opportunity to either go to Ben Franklin or Carver.”

Aulenbacher said high schools do an in-person learning option.

“All eight of our high schools do an in-person learning option, where we usually focus on algebra one and English nine for some freshman that may be deficient, and we also offer credit recovery,” he said.

The deadline to sign up for Summer Academy is April 6. To sign up, CLICK HERE.

Story by Chayce Matheny