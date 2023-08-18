Kanawha County school year off and running

NITRO, W.Va. — The new Kanawha County school year got off to a good start Friday.

At Nitro Elementary, Principal Ashley Garrett greeted her students in the car line.

“It’s exciting because the teachers have been working super-hard to get their classrooms ready. We’re excited to have all of the students back,” Garrett said.

She said everything is back to normal.

“Parents are excited and the kids are excited to see their new teachers,” Garrett said.

There’s nothing quite like seeing a student with a smile on their face, Garrett said.

“That’s the reason I show up every day,” she said.

The Kanawha County Schools calendar includes a full week off for Thanksgiving. There will be an expanded Christmas break from Dec. 20-Jan. 2. The first semester of classes will not end until Jan. 12, 2024.

The calendar also features a full week off for spring break, March 25-29, 2024, plus the following Monday, April 1, 2024.

The last day of school is scheduled for May 30, 2024.