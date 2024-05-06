Kanawha County school chief gets high marks again from school board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is once again giving Kanawha County School Superintendent Tom Williams high marks in his job performance.

The board did its required annual evaluation of Williams during a closed door meeting back on Friday. It released the following statement following the meeting:

“The Kanawha County Board of Education met this morning to perform Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams annual evaluation for the 2023-2024 school year. Several goals were set by the Board and they unanimously agreed Dr. Williams continues to exceed in all areas. Consistent success in areas of our graduation rates, enhanced approaches to our transportation system, fiscal responsibility, and completion of major construction projects were reviewed and the Board agreed Dr. Williams continues to do a very exceptional job leading the largest county school system in West Virginia.”

Two-term BOE member Ric Cavender praised Williams during an appearance Monday on 580Live with Dave Allen.

“We also have an incredible superintendent. Dr. Williams has done a great job,” Cavender said.

There remain challenges ahead for Williams and the school board, Cavender said, including the impact of shrinking student enrollment.

“We’re facing those issues and because of that, because of the state funding formula, we receive less funding. So things become a little more difficult every single year to make sure we stay solvent,” Cavender, who along with two other board members is up for reelection next week, said.

Williams has spoken with the board several times over the last few months about the possibility of a construction bond, possibly in the November election, to combine schools and build a few new ones.

Williams is paid $160,000 and is scheduled to get a $5,000 raise beginning July 1.