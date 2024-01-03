Kanawha County school board to fill vacancy created by longtime member Ryan White

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Reaction is pouring in after longtime Kanawha County Board of Education member Ryan White announced he’s stepping down from his post to run for the state Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Fellow BOE member Ric Cavender called it “a huge loss” for the board.

“Ryan White obviously cares about every student in this county, but he also cares really deeply about the system in general,” Cavender said on Wednesday’s “580 Live” with Dave Allen heard on 580-WCHS.

The school board recognized White during its Tuesday night meeting in Charleston.

White, a Charleston attorney, has been a school board member for 10 years overseeing the state’s largest school district.

“It’s going to be hard to replace Ryan because he brought such an incredible skill set to the board, being an elected member of that board, and asked a lot of questions that a lot of us didn’t think to ask at time. He’s a really intelligent guy,” Cavender said.

White said he’ll officially file for office next week.

Cavender said the board will then have to vote to fill the vacant seat by Jan. 18. That person who is appointed can choose to run to keep their seat in the May primary. The next term would start this July.

There are three open seats on the Kanawha County school board this upcoming election. White had two years left on his current term.

“The top three vote-getters will either keep or win their seats on the board,” Cavender explained. “Whoever comes in third will fill that two-year term and then will have to run again in two years.”

The ICA is currently made up of Chief Judge Dan Greer and judges Tom Scarr and Charles Lorensen. Scarr’s seat is up for election this year and he’s said he will not seek the full 10-year term.

Just like school board elections, judicial elections are non-partisan and determined in May.

The candidate filing period begins in mid-January.