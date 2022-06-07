Kanawha County school board discussing next levy vote

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering when county residents will vote on the school system’s next excess levy following a change by the West Virginia Legislature.

State lawmakers approved a law stating levies can only be on the ballot in primary and general elections. Kanawha County voters approved the current levy in November 2018; the current levy will expire in June 2024.

Superintendent Tom Williams told board members on Monday the county cannot have a special election on the levy because of the Legislature’s change.

“This general election that is coming up in November is really the next-to-the-last opportunity for us to pass our excess levy,” he said. “If we waited until May of 2024 and it didn’t pass, and the excess levy is up in June of 2024. This is why we want to vote on it in November.”

Williams noted the levy would go into effect in July 2024 if it receives voter approval.

School officials are proposing new additions to the levy in addition to current programs and expenditures, including additional counselors, nurses and maintenance for some schools, a 20% salary increase for people who lead extracurricular activities, rubber mulch for elementary school playgrounds, and additional security items for institutions.

Williams suggested the board could take action related to the levy at the body’s July 5 meeting.