Kanawha County school board approves Ruthlawn Elementary contract

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved a contract related to construction at Ruthlawn Elementary School.

The board’s approval on Thursday came more than a year after the state School Building Authority approved partially funding the project, which entails building two classrooms and a STEM lab.

According to Superintendent Tom Williams, the addition will allow crews to remove two portable units. The project also includes additional parking and a sidewalk. Chuck Smith, the school system’s executive director of facilities planning, noted crews will upgrade the school’s fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

“Realistically, with the weather and the spring, we’re anticipating having the facility complete by August of the following year, which would be the August of ’23,” Smith said.

Flint Construction was awarded the $2.2 million contract; the company previously completed renovations to Alum Creek Elementary School.

The board unanimously approved the contract.