CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Thousands of Kanawha County residents were without power Tuesday evening after heavy storms passed through the Kanawha Valley.

Most of Appalachian Power’s 7,581 outages were in Kanawha County, in which the 6,284 outages were mainly concentrated in South Charleston, north Charleston and Tyler Mountain.

Crews are assessing the conditions of the affected areas, with outages in north Charleston due to tree contact with utility equipment.