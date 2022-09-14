Kanawha County Republicans open campaign office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With less than two months before Election Day, the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee on Tuesday opened its campaign headquarters in Charleston.

The office, located at 4918 MacCorkle Ave. SE, provides a space for people to learn about candidates and possibly meet individuals running for public office in Kanawha County. Candidates can also use the office to recruit campaign volunteers.

“People who want to determine who represents their values, they can come in and learn about any of the Republican candidates here,” said Dianna Graves, the chairwoman of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee.

“We have people who are interested in conservative values, Republican values. They want to get Republicans elected. That’s your base that you can draw from to help you in your campaign.”

Graves said Republicans feel motivated ahead of the Nov. 8 election, noting concerns among members toward policies of the Biden administration and local municipal bodies.

“The general feel of people we talk to in Charleston is that it’s gone in a direction much further than they want it to go,” she said. “A lot of people are upset with all the shootings, with the homelessness, with the general lack of respect toward traditional values that, I think, the leaders of Charleston are espousing, and we would like to see a big change.”

The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee opened its headquarters last month at 1031 Quarrier St. in Charleston.