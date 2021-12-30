Kanawha County reports highest one-day COVID case total ever

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the same day the state of West Virginia confirmed one of its highest one-day case counts of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed it’s own highest one-day case count ever.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) confirmed 268 new COVID cases in the county Thursday. The previous highest total was on Sept. 24 when 241 cases were reported. Wednesday, 222 cases were reported.

“From the surge we experienced at the beginning, from the surge we had post-holidays last year and the Delta surge, we have officially surpassed that in one day,” Dr. Sherri Young, Chief Health Officer for the KCHD told MetroNews.

Over 300 people were tested for COVID-19 in Charleston on Wednesday during a mass drive-thru clinic by the KCHD. Young said only a handful of those tests had results in by Thursday’s numbers reported by the department.

She said the majority of the mass clinic results will come in Friday’s and Monday’s reporting and she expects a rise in positives because of that.

“With everybody traveling for the holidays, people gathering and going on vacations, and unfortunately the acceleration of the omicron variant, this was naturally something that was a danger to us,” Young said.

The state confirmed more than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s report from the DHHR, one of the highest one-day totals since the pandemic started. State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the state has seen its highest one-week transmission of the virus in the past week.

Young said people should think twice about going out for New Year’s this weekend.

“Really reconsider going out into massive crowds right now. If you do, wear a mask. If you haven’t been vaccinated, I would avoid large crowds in general,” she said.

KCHD and its partners are planning another drive-thru vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 7 at Shawnee Sports Complex at 1 Salango Way in Institute. More information will be posted about the event in the coming days.

KCHD will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. following the New Year holiday.