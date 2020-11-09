Kanawha County records 112th coronavirus-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County health officials on Monday confirmed the 112th death in the county related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The death of a 76-year-old male came as the number of total coronavirus cases in the county increased by 93 to 4,367, in which 4,080 cases are confirmed.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said one reason for the increase is more activity between people, noting the recent election

“I mean, 900 poll workers worked the election. Thousands and thousands of people voted on Election Day. Thousands and thousands of people voted in early voting,” he said. “It’s just a lot of activity.”

Carper added people need to remember the warnings presented when the pandemic response began in March.

“We have predicted and continue to predict that November, December and January are going to be very, very hard and harsh,” he said.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported 530 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer free coronavirus testing and flu shots at is 108 Lee St. location in Charleston.