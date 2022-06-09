Kanawha County reaches 50,000 total COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County has reached 50,000 total coronavirus cases for the pandemic.

The number reflects the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“We are concerned about the persistence of the COVID pandemic in our communities,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s health officer and executive director. “Though most occurrences are generally mild, for some this disease continues to be deadly. Each of these cases represents a person whose life has been altered by this disease. We must not forget the faces of COVID or the impact it has made on our county.”

Eshenaur added vaccination remains the “best defense against COVID.” The health department offers vaccine doses and booster shots; booster shots are recommended for those five years old and older who have received their initial doses. People who are 12 and older who are immunocompromised and individuals 50 and older are advised to receive a second booster.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, please do so,” Eshenaur said.

The health department offers vaccination shots and testing at its Charleston office between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The health department on Wednesday announced 260 active coronavirus cases, a decrease of 38 cases from Tuesday’s report. Officials confirmed one new death, bringing the local total for the pandemic to 665.