Kanawha County puppy killings under investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Investigators in Kanawha County were looking for a puppy killer or killers.

On Friday, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said seven puppies that were less than a year old and “killed in a violent manner” were found dead in a plastic tote beside Edens Fork Road.

The site was near Kanawha Two-Mile Road.

Sheriff’s deputies and those with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association were looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information was asked to call 304-357-0169 or contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department through the department’s Facebook page.