Kanawha County Public Library’s mobile book unit returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library has a new vehicle full of books hitting the road now.

KCPL’s new Bookmobile took off for its first ride Monday, and it replaces their Mobile Library which retired in 2021.

KCPL’s Assistant Director Sarah Mitchell said it’s stocked full of mostly all of the books offered at their brick-and-mortar libraries and offers a little something for everyone– including a variety of fiction, to mystery, romance novels, children’s books, educational reads, audio books and large print material.

Mitchell said it creates the ability for everyone to not only get a free book, but it promotes literacy and provides them with a greater incentive to learn.

“This is access, it’s equal opportunity access to fiction and entertainment, but also it’s our ability to provide information to the community, a more educated community is best for everyone,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the Bookmobile will make its way around to public stops and events throughout the region, as well as to schools and daycare centers.

She said most of the stops will focus on the Eastern region of the county, as there are not as many physical libraries in those areas.

Mitchell said it’s exciting to have a mobile book vehicle back in action and able to serve all of the individual communities within the county.

“It has been a longtime coming, you have to order a bookmobile about a year in advance, so we have been anxiously awaiting for it to arrive and now that it has and it’s back on the road, we are so excited with how we can serve the community,” she said.

She said this bookmobile is smaller than the previous one, which is actually better, as it can reach more areas.

“A smaller bookmobile can go to more places, because it can fit in on some of the side roads and back roads in West Virginia, so we went with a smaller bookmobile but with the greater ability to reach more people,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said anything they don’t have on the bookmobile that they have at any of the KCPL Branch Libraries, people can place it on hold and get it to the mobile stop.

She said it will return to one of its most popular stops at the Kanawha Mall in Kanawha City every Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The rest of its expected public stops are as follows:

.Thursday, December 7, 2:30 – 4:00

.Old Kanawha Baptist Church

.401 Pratt Ave, Pratt, WV 25162

.Tuesday, December 12, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

.Dollar General (Glasgow)

. 6000 E Dupont Ave, Glasgow, WV 25086

.Tuesday, December 12, 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

.Glasgow Pool

.111-115 Tompkins Ave, Glasgow, WV 25086

.Wednesday, December 13, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

.Dollar Tree (Belle)

.3175 W Dupont Ave, Belle, WV 25015

.Thursday, December 14, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

. Cabin Creek Clinic

. 5722 Cabin Creek Rd, Dawes, WV 25054

December 18 – 22:

.Monday, December 18, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

.Kanawha Mall

.5707 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25317

.Tuesday, December 19, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00p.m.

. Dollar General (Glasgow)

. 6000 E Dupont Ave, Glasgow, WV 25086

. Tuesday, December 19, 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

. Glasgow Pool

. 111-115 Tompkins Ave, Glasgow, WV 25086

. Wednesday, December 20, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

. Stonerise Home Health (Charleston Healthcare)

. 3819 Chesterfield Ave, Charleston, WV 25304