Kanawha County Public Library set for grand reopening of downtown library

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monday is a day years in the making for supporters and officials of the Kanawha County Public Library (KCPL) System. Monday is the day that KCPL will reopen its Main Library in Downtown Charleston after a massive two-year makeover.

The library has undergone a $32 million renovation that includes redone existing floors, 20,000 square feet of new space, and a Sky Bridge across Quarrier Street.

KCPL’s “Reimagine Your Library” project began over 20 years ago when the first plans emerged to renovate the iconic building on Capitol Street. The library closed in March 2020 and construction began in June of that year.

“We’re exhausted, we’re tired, we’re ready to see the public come back in. It is exciting to think about after two years of COVID we’re finally feeling back to normal and back to serving our community,” Erika Connelly, KCPL Library Director told 580-WCHS.

The Main Library has operated on a limited basis at the Charleston Town Center during construction.

The project has been funded entirely by private donations – making it one of the largest privately funded construction projects for a public building anywhere in the country, KCPL release stated.

The renovated Main Library includes an Idea Lab, where patrons can operate 3D printers and virtual reality technology; a Tool Library, where everything from hammers to cement mixers will be loaned out; a Café, operated by local business Mea Cuppa; an expanded Children’s Area; more public meeting, conference and study rooms; and much more, a release stated.

Connelly said the public reception of the construction and the look of the building has been incredible and she can’t wait to see additional reactions during opening week.

“We do have a lot of people who have said ‘this is not a usual destination for me downtown but I think it’s something my family and I will enjoy,'” she said.

The grand opening on Monday includes remarks from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, County Commission President Kent Carper, and Kanawha County School Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will play.