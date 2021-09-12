Kanawha County Public Library launches new website

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library system has a new website, and leaders are excited about what it offers to users. The website, kcpls.org, is a change from kanawhalibrary.org.

The library noted that the website is streamlined and offers a modern design with brighter colors that is easy to navigate. Sarah Mitchell, Main Library Public Services Manager told 580-WCHS that the site most importantly shows off the collections and services the library system (KCPL) has to offer.

Mitchell was one of the KCPL employees on the committee for changing the site. It goes along with KCPL”s new logo which was unveiled this summer.

“People knew where to find what they wanted to find. but they didn’t know all the other things we were offering. It’s much cleaner, easier to navigate. We’ve received positive feedback, people are loving it,” Mitchell told 580-WCHS.

KCPL’s new website launched this week.

KCPL laid out the highlights to the site:

Online Resources – Discover an extensive collection of digital resources at your fingertips- searchable by keyword, type, category and audience age. Genealogy and local history, government information, grant and nonprofit resources and community resources are conveniently located in the top navigation bar.

Accessibility – Built with accessibility in mind, KCPL’s new site includes features such as expanded alternative text for screen readers, improved color contrast and a responsive design for multiple devices and screen sizes.

Room Reservations – Apply online to reserve a meeting or study space at a local branch. Patrons can find the perfect room to meet their needs by searching for available rooms by location or date.

Events Calendar – Request reminders for events, add events to personal Google or Apple calendars, share events directly to social media, customize the calendar view and much more with a new calendar system.

“We have listened to feedback from our patrons and staff about how they use KCPL’s website and what features they would like to see included,” said Library Director Erika Connelly in a release. “Their input helped guide us to craft a website that will meet the unique needs of our community.”