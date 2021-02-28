Kanawha County Public Library branches opening back up Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library is opening its 10 locations back up to the public beginning Monday.

The buildings had been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but curbside services were still available.

Stuart Frazier, Marketing Coordinator at Kanawha County Public Library told 580-WCHS that the library felt comfortable with the timing of this during the pandemic.

“In line with the governor’s new announcements and more folks being able to return to normal life activities, we felt we were able to also provide space to open the libraries and do it safely,” Frazier said.

According to Fraizer, the following will the allotment of patrons allowed at each library location beginning March 1:

Clendenin – 12

Cross Lanes -20

Dunbar – 27

Elk Valley – 28

Glasgow – 2

Main Library – 17

Marmet – 1

Riverside – 32

St. Albans – 33

Sissonville – 23

Frazier said citizens should contact their local branch for additional details. Curbside services will remain ongoing.

“If anyone is still interested in picking things up by curbside, contact your local branch. Get the materials you want on hold and work out the schedule with your local branch to have them picked up,” Frazier said.