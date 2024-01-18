Kanawha County part of 31-county Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has placed more than 30 counties under a Winter Storm Warning.

NWS Meteorologist Jeff Peck said the snow will arrive late Thursday night and begin as more of a heavy, wet snow before transitioning to a dryer snow on Friday as temperatures drop.

“Through the day Friday we’ll have much colder air building into the region. That will yield a little bit dryer snow through the rest of the period,” Peck said. “Until the temperatures fall, the treatment on the roads will become less effective especially as we head into the overnight hours Friday night.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring to our state,” Justice said in his announcement. “West Virginians should pay extra close attention to emergency officials and media outlets, and be prepared if there are power outages. West Virginians take care of one another, so make sure you check on your neighbors and loved ones, too.”

According to the governor’s office, the state of emergency “allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment, and other assets.

The storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday to mid-morning Saturday.

The warned counties include the eastern ridges of Monongalia County, Preston, Tucker, Randolph, Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Clay, Braxton, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Raleigh, Fayette, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison and Wyoming counties.

Peck said accumulations will vary.

“Across the western portions of West Virginia, you’re looking at generally 2 to 4 inches, across the north, generally 3 to 6. As you get toward the foothills of the mountains, it’s looking more like the 4 to 6 range and then up in the mountains 6 to 12 and locally higher amounts especially as we pick up some upslope slow during the day late Friday into Saturday,” Peck said.

Justice weighed-in on the approaching storm during his weekly media briefing Thursday at the capitol.

“Wintertime in West Virginia is a time enjoy,” Justice said. “Enjoy your family and the time you can maybe spend together but absolutely enjoy this time you can spend outside.”