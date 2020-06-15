Kanawha County officials stress importance of taking COVID seriously

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County officials are voicing continued concern with the COVID-19 virus in the area.

Jennifer Herrald, the Kanawha County Manager, said at Monday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting that a 13-month baby tested positive for the virus that has caused a worldwide pandemic.

According to Herrald, there are 250 cases in Kanawha County with eight probably, 242 confirmed, 36 active, 194 recovered, and 20 deaths.

She told the commission there have been over 8,000 people tested by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority alone.

“We are actively involved in the nursing homes to make sure they are getting the resources they need, continuing to work with the state as things continue to open up to make sure everybody follows the proper guidelines,” Herrald said.

Commission President Kent Carper said someone over the weekend asked him when the county would lift its state of emergency because of the virus and he had a quick answer.

“The day that someone proves to us that we do not have the potential for spikes or a surge, that day is not today. That day is not even close,” Carper said at the meeting.

He said there are consequences if the county brushes off the virus.

“Take a look at what happened in Greenbrier County, take a look at what happened in Berkeley County. Look around the country, some of the areas that dropped their guard, they will end up having to shut down again,” Carper said.

Commissioners also discussed the budget including CARES Act reimbursement requests submitted to the state. The county has $4.3 million in its financial stabilization fund, transferring $900,000 to its COVID fund. According to discussion during the meeting, the county has spent around $1.5 million out of pocket on COVID.

“As we sit here today, Kanawha County finances are in the black and rock-solid,” he said.