Kanawha County officials sign extradition papers for Thomas

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County officials on Tuesday signed extradition papers for a man charged with two Charleston murders.

Authorities arrested Dekotis Thomas, 19, of Charleston on July 8 following a two-hour stand-off in Akron, Ohio. Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller and Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper signed the governor’s warrant to start the extradition process for someone who fled a state to avoid prosecution.

Thomas faces charges for the 2019 shooting of 28-year-old Antwan Curnell. Thomas allegedly shot Curnell, a Dunbar resident, on Interstate 77 at the northbound Westmoreland Road exit. Curnell was pronounced dead at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital.

Thomas was indicted in May for the April 7 shooting of K.J. Taylor. Thomas allegedly shot Taylor on Charleston’s West Side.